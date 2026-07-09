Dacia to produce its Striker model in Bursa

MILAN

Dacia will produce its new C-segment model, the Striker, at the Oyak Renault plant in Bursa, marking the latest step in the 400-million-euro strategic investment plan announced by OYAK and Renault Group in 2023.



The automaker said the model will have a 40 percent local content ratio and will be exported from Türkiye to multiple markets, primarily in Europe.



The move makes Dacia the first automotive brand to launch vehicle production in Türkiye since Honda’s last investment in the country in 1997, ending a 29-year gap for a new car brand entering local manufacturing.



Production preparations are underway, with the Striker scheduled to go on sale in Türkiye from December.



“This investment marks another major step in bringing four locally produced models to the Oyak Renault plant,” MAİS Chairman and CEO Bahaettin Tatoğlu said.

“Our journey began with the Renault Duster and continued with the new Renault Clio and Renault Boreal. We are now preparing to introduce the Striker, which will serve as the flagship model of the Dacia brand,” he added.



Renault Group Türkiye CEO Lionel Jaillet said the project would make Türkiye the sole global production hub for a Dacia model for the first time.



“With this project, Türkiye will become the exclusive worldwide manufacturing center for a Dacia vehicle,” Jaillet said. “It is also a significant step in strengthening Dacia’s presence in the country, transforming the brand from an import-based business into a strategic player with local production capabilities.”



Frank Marotte, Senior Vice President for Global Sales, Marketing and Operations at Dacia, said the Striker would be priced between 25,000 and 30,000 euros in European markets.