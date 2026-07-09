Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note

ANKARA

President Donald Trump, foreground, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, second right and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, attend the NATO summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

U.S. President Donald Trump offered NATO allies an unexpected warm embrace as they wrapped up a key summit on July 8 after earlier lashing out at them over their response to his war on Iran.

"It was amazing, actually. The unity in that room was incredible, really a love, it was sort of pretty wild," Trump told reporters after the closed-door meeting of 32 leaders at the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"This was a tremendously successful summit."

Trump thanked Erdoğan for hosting the summit and called the Turkish president “a great leader.”

“I want to thank President Erdoğan, who’s really a great man,” Trump said. “He’s a friend of mine, been a friend of mine for a long time.”

“He’s a strong person, a very strong personality, and that’s why he runs such a successful and good country,” he added.

Behind closed doors, Trump had reassured his counterparts he wanted the U.S. to stay in the military alliance, saying: "We want to remain with you", a source inside the session told AFP.

And that was reflected in the final declaration in which NATO leaders reaffirmed their "ironclad commitment" to the mutual assistance clause enshrined in Article 5 of the alliance treaty.

European leaders showcased their surging defence spending at the summit as they looked to convince Trump they're making good on a pledge to ramp up budgets — and take more responsibility for their own security.

"I'm returning to Germany with the sense that we have made a major contribution: that NATO is holding together, that it is becoming stronger, and that it is becoming more European," said German Chancellor Frederich Merz.

But the day had not begun well with Trump lashing out over NATO allies' failure to back his Iran campaign just before the session, threatening to cut trade with Spain, and insisting he still wants NATO member Denmark's territory of Greenland.

"I'm very upset with NATO... because of what they did with Greenland, and... because of the fact that they didn't want to help us with the number one state sponsor of terror, that's Iran," he said.

But once he came face-to-face with the leaders behind closed doors, his tone changed markedly, according to the source who attended the talks.

"There is a strong contrast between what Trump says in public and what he actually says inside," he told AFP.

Afterwards Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez insisted that ties with Washington were "very positive".

And on his flight back to Washington, Trump also offered some kind words, telling reporters on Air Force One: "Spain was very generous today."

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that Trump moderated his tone in the session, telling AFP he had given a "kind of constructive message... that Europe must step up, invest more in defence".

"So it was kind of a good mood with sort of constructive messages," he said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said Trump's outbursts should not necessarily be read as a sign of the alliance fragmenting.

"I wouldn't see in it an indicator that we are somehow weakening NATO, and that the transatlantic bond is not there," he told AFP.

"I think we should dramatise things less."

Boost for Ukraine

Stalled efforts to halt the Ukraine war were also back on the agenda, with Trump pledging to give Kyiv "the right to make" Patriot air-defence missiles as he went into talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit.

"We're going to give a licence to you to make Patriots. That's pretty cool, right," Trump told Zelensky, whose forces have been struggling to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles as supplies of crucial U.S.-made Patriot interceptors run low.

Despite Moscow's heavy bombardments in recent days, Kyiv appears to be turning the tide by stabilising the front line and conducting strikes deep into Russia — strikes that Trump said could help end the war.

"It's an escalation, but it's also an escalation that can help lead to an end," he added, repeating his belief that both Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin wanted to strike a deal to halt the fighting.

Also in the final NATO declaration, Europe and Canada pledged to keep military support flowing to Ukraine to the tune of 70 billion euros ($80 billion) a year in both 2026 and 2027.

'Much stronger'

Keen to avoid a new confrontation with Trump, NATO allies unveiled tens of billions in new arms contracts on Tuesday as proof they are making strikes on efforts to take the burden off the U.S. for Europe's protection.

NATO chief Mark Rutte insisted the alliance was emerging stronger from the summit in Türkiye — despite the disagreements.

"I always felt that families where sometimes you have a heart-to-heart and sometimes you fight each other a bit are much stronger," he said.