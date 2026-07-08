Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 7 ahead of NATO talks

Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 7 ahead of NATO talks

KIEV
Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 7 ahead of NATO talks

At least three people were killed across Ukraine on July 8 in overnight Russian attacks, including one in Kiev, where powerful explosions hit for the second night in a row.


Several explosions were heard shortly after midnight, before authorities issued an air raid alert. It was an unusual sequence of events because warnings typically precede strikes, giving civilians time to find shelter.


In Kharkiv, two people were killed and 20 others were injured in a series of overnight strikes, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.


Ukraine’s Air Force says Russia fired 169 long-range strike drones and seven missiles, including five ballistics, at the country. Air defenses shot down or jammed 139 drones, and two anti-radar missiles didn’t reach their targets. All five ballistic missiles and 20 drones struck targets at 15 locations, the Air Force said, underscoring the continued strain on Ukraine’s air defenses.


Russia’s Defense Ministry said the military carried out a strike on arms industry facilities in Kiev overnight, hitting a plant that was manufacturing components for Flamingo cruise missiles and a facility assembling mid- and long-range drones.


The ministry also said air defenses downed 415 Ukrainian drones from late Tuesday to early Wednesday. Saratov Gov. Roman Busargin said a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person, injured several others and damaged unspecified industrial facilities.


Nizhhnekamsk Mayor Radmir Belyayev said Ukrainian drones damaged industrial facilities in the city and injured several people. Belyayev didn’t name the facilities that were damaged.


Yuri Slyusar, the governor of the Rostov region, said that Ukrainian drones hit and damaged two oil tankers in Taganrog Bay, injuring two crew members. The crew of one of the ships had to be evacuated.


Slyusar said that there was no oil spill as the oil tankers heading to the port of Rostov-on-Don were empty.


In Ukraine, the Russian attacks killed one woman and injured two others in Kiev, according to city administration head Tymur Tkachenko.


Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said the Russian attack on Kiev damaged several administrative buildings and warehouses, as well as a garage complex and several city trams.


In Zaporizhzhia, Russian guided bomb injured elderly man and a woman last night, regional head Ivan Fedorov said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

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