Rescuers search for survivors of China storms as super typhoon nears

Rescuers search for survivors of China storms as super typhoon nears

BEIJING
Rescuers search for survivors of China storms as super typhoon nears

Rescuers scoured flooded parts of China for survivors on July 8 after storms killed at least 17 people and caused dozens of rivers to overflow and a reservoir dam to burst, with officials warning of more rain.


Extreme weather has wreaked havoc on southern and central China this week, with a super typhoon heading towards eastern provinces this weekend.


In the southern region of Guangxi, six people died and at least 130,000 people were evacuated to safety after torrential rain and severe flooding from Typhoon Maysak, officials said.


Fast-flowing muddy water burst the banks of 40 rivers and waterways in Guangxi, damaging nearly 13,000 acres of agricultural land, state media reported.


In the central province of Hubei, thunderstorms and gale-force winds have killed 11 people and injured 331, and tornadoes were reported elsewhere late on July 6, Xinhua said.


Eastern provinces are meanwhile preparing for the impact of Super Typhoon Bavi, which could make landfall “near the Zhejiang-Fujian border area” between Saturday and Sunday, CCTV said, citing the National Meteorological Center.


The typhoon could also move northwards over waters east of Taiwan and make landfall directly on the coast of Zhejiang, CCTV added.


Bavi tore through US Pacific territories earlier this week, leaving tens of thousands of people without power on Guam and the Northern Marianas.


Authorities set aside 70 million yuan ($10 million) in disaster relief funds to help resettle those displaced in Hubei, and another 60 million yuan in reconstruction funds for Gansu.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial
LATEST NEWS

  1. New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

    New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

  2. Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge

    Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge

  3. 600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

    600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

  4. Western Europe records its hottest June: EU monitor

    Western Europe records its hottest June: EU monitor

  5. Labour leadership contest takes Burnham closer to UK PM's office

    Labour leadership contest takes Burnham closer to UK PM's office
Recommended
New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial
600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak
Western Europe records its hottest June: EU monitor

Western Europe records its hottest June: EU monitor
Labour leadership contest takes Burnham closer to UK PMs office

Labour leadership contest takes Burnham closer to UK PM's office
Ukrainian drones batter Russian oil facilities, set more oil tankers ablaze

Ukrainian drones batter Russian oil facilities, set more oil tankers ablaze
US approves sale of Tomahawk missiles to Germany: Merz

US approves sale of Tomahawk missiles to Germany: Merz
Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note

Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
WORLD New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

New fighting erupted between the United States and Iran hours ahead of the burial of longtime supreme leader Ali Khamenei on July 9, with Tehran targeting U.S. allies in the region and American strikes hitting the perimeter of an Iranian nuclear power plant.
ECONOMY Export expectations index increases

Export expectations index increases

Türkiye’s Export Expectations Index for the third quarter of the year increased by 2.4 points from the previous quarter to 101.5, while the Import Expectations Index fell by 2.2 points to 102.7, according to data released by the Ministry of Trade on July 9.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿