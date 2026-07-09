At least 201 women fall victim to femicide in Türkiye in first half of 2026

At least 201 women fall victim to femicide in Türkiye in first half of 2026

ISTANBUL
At least 201 women fall victim to femicide in Türkiye in first half of 2026

 

At least 201 women were killed in Türkiye during the first half of 2026, including 37 in June alone, according to the latest report by the Turkish Federation of Women’s Associations.

The report said 37 women lost their lives as a result of male violence in June, while the deaths of 10 others were classified as suspicious.

Fifteen of the victims were killed by male family members. Four women were murdered by former or estranged husbands, two by current partners and one by a former boyfriend.

Women aged between 19 and 35 accounted for 45 percent of the victims. The youngest woman killed in June was 21, while the oldest was 70. Most of the victims were killed in their own homes, underscoring the continued dangers women face even in places where they should be safest.

With the June figures included, the number of femicide reached at least 201 in the first six months of the year.

Despite growing public awareness campaigns and repeated calls for stronger protections, violence against women remains one of Türkiye’s most persistent social challenges. Most femicide victims are killed by current or former intimate partners or other close male relatives.

rates ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial
LATEST NEWS

  1. New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

    New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

  2. Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge

    Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge

  3. 600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

    600 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

  4. Western Europe records its hottest June: EU monitor

    Western Europe records its hottest June: EU monitor

  5. Labour leadership contest takes Burnham closer to UK PM's office

    Labour leadership contest takes Burnham closer to UK PM's office
Recommended
Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge

Türkiye expects US to lift all sanctions, defense officials say after Trump pledge
Israel, Greece harden opposition to potential U.S. F-35 sale to Türkiye

Israel, Greece harden opposition to potential U.S. F-35 sale to Türkiye
NATO leaders receive personalized pistols as gifts after Ankara summit

NATO leaders receive personalized pistols as gifts after Ankara summit
İmamoğlu ejected from hearing as court releases 6 defendants

İmamoğlu ejected from hearing as court releases 6 defendants
Ankara airports handle 145 flights during NATO summit

Ankara airports handle 145 flights during NATO summit
Rain, storm to bring relief from Istanbul heat wave

Rain, storm to bring relief from Istanbul heat wave
WORLD New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

New fighting erupted between the United States and Iran hours ahead of the burial of longtime supreme leader Ali Khamenei on July 9, with Tehran targeting U.S. allies in the region and American strikes hitting the perimeter of an Iranian nuclear power plant.
ECONOMY Export expectations index increases

Export expectations index increases

Türkiye’s Export Expectations Index for the third quarter of the year increased by 2.4 points from the previous quarter to 101.5, while the Import Expectations Index fell by 2.2 points to 102.7, according to data released by the Ministry of Trade on July 9.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿