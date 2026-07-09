At least 201 women fall victim to femicide in Türkiye in first half of 2026

ISTANBUL

At least 201 women were killed in Türkiye during the first half of 2026, including 37 in June alone, according to the latest report by the Turkish Federation of Women’s Associations.

The report said 37 women lost their lives as a result of male violence in June, while the deaths of 10 others were classified as suspicious.

Fifteen of the victims were killed by male family members. Four women were murdered by former or estranged husbands, two by current partners and one by a former boyfriend.

Women aged between 19 and 35 accounted for 45 percent of the victims. The youngest woman killed in June was 21, while the oldest was 70. Most of the victims were killed in their own homes, underscoring the continued dangers women face even in places where they should be safest.

With the June figures included, the number of femicide reached at least 201 in the first six months of the year.

Despite growing public awareness campaigns and repeated calls for stronger protections, violence against women remains one of Türkiye’s most persistent social challenges. Most femicide victims are killed by current or former intimate partners or other close male relatives.