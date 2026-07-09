US senators say Türkiye’s F-35 return would benefit NATO

ANKARA

U.S. senators have said Türkiye’s possible return to the F-35 fighter jet program would be a positive step for both Ankara and Washington if concerns over the Russian-made S-400 air defense system are addressed.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the issue could move forward if a solution is found to remove the threat that Washington says the S-400 poses to F-35 technology.

Shaheen, the ranking member on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, recalled that Türkiye was removed from the F-35 program after its acquisition of the S-400 system.

Türkiye’s return to the program would be positive for both countries if the sides can reach an agreement, she said.

“We still have questions to answer with respect to what’s being proposed, and we haven’t gotten those answers,” Shaheen said. “So we will wait and see what happens.”

Asked about U.S.-Türkiye relations, Shaheen said there was criticism of Türkiye in the U.S. Senate but that Congress viewed the relationship positively, particularly because of Ankara’s role in NATO.

She said there was strong awareness in Congress of Türkiye’s defense industry infrastructure and its contribution to the alliance.

Sen. Mike Rounds also said Türkiye was an important contributor to NATO and that strengthening its capabilities would benefit the alliance.

He said one such capability was the F-35, noting that Türkiye had originally been selected to take part in the aircraft’s production.

“That shows a strong competency in technological areas that provided that award to them in the first place,” Rounds said.

The United States removed Türkiye from the F-35 program in 2019 over its purchase of the S-400 system. Ankara has repeatedly called for either its return to the program or compensation for aircraft it had already paid for.

The comments came as NATO allies discussed ways to strengthen the alliance’s defense industrial base, increase production and turn higher defense spending into concrete capabilities.

Shaheen said the summit was taking place at a “consequential time” and expressed hope that discussions would reaffirm support for Ukraine.

“The momentum is on the side of Ukraine at this point, and we need to do everything possible to ramp up pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table and to get a deal,” she said.

She also said many NATO allies were considering support for mine-clearing activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sen. Dick Durbin said the summit showed continued support for the alliance.

“NATO is alive and well,” Durbin said, adding that there was a clear commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s attacks.

Sen. Chris Coons said allies had made progress since last year’s NATO summit in The Hague on defense and ammunition support for Ukraine, but added that more work was needed on co-production.

“Europe is rapidly rearming and investing in modernizing their defense industrial base,” Coons said.

“We have more work to do on co-production.”

Coons said Türkiye’s defense industry capacity was visible during the summit and that the gathering offered an opportunity to address a long-standing issue in the strategic relationship between Ankara and Washington.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, head of the U.S. delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said defense budget measures under consideration in Congress showed continued support for NATO and Ukraine.

“We have not walked away from Ukraine,” Turner said.