Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

ANKARA

Türkiye and the United Kingdom have signed a new security and defense partnership agreement aimed at expanding cooperation between the two NATO allies across a range of areas, including the defense industry, cybersecurity and counter-terrorism.

The agreement seeks to elevate defense ties between Ankara and London by strengthening collaboration in areas such as combating hybrid threats and enhancing cooperation in defense-related fields, according to reports.

Officials did not provide details on the scope of the agreement or whether it includes any mutual defense commitments.

The deal follows a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Ankara, where NATO leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, gathered for the alliance’s annual summit.

The new agreement builds on efforts to deepen bilateral ties. In April, Türkiye and the U.K. signed a Strategic Partnership Framework designed to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the two countries as NATO allies and strategic partners.

Defense relations between the two countries have also gained momentum since Ankara’s decision last July to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from a consortium involving the U.K. in a multibillion-dollar deal.

The latest agreement comes as both countries seek to expand defense cooperation amid growing security challenges, including emerging cyber threats and evolving forms of hybrid warfare.