Defense chief hosts NATO counterparts at military HQs

Defense chief hosts NATO counterparts at military HQs

ANKARA
Defense chief hosts NATO counterparts at military HQs

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on July 7 hosted a reception for NATO defense ministers at a new sprawling military complex in Ankara as part of the 36th NATO summit in the capital.

Güler welcomed the guests at the entrance before delivering remarks at the event.

The Ay Yıldız Joint Headquarters consolidates the command structure of the Turkish Armed Forces in a single complex, bringing together the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the commands of the Land, Naval and Air Forces in one location.

Inspired by the crescent and star of the Turkish flag, the complex was designed to meet both current and future needs of the Turkish military at the highest level, with its distinctive architecture, smart building concept, environmentally friendly structure and advanced technological infrastructure.

Türkiye,

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