Export markets climate index ticks higher in June

Export markets climate index ticks higher in June

ISTANBUL
Export markets climate index ticks higher in June

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Export Markets Climate Index ticked higher for the second month running in June, registering 50.4 from 50.3 in May, according to a survey on July 8.

Any reading above the 50 no-change mark indicates an improvement in the health of the climate in export markets.

Nonetheless, the latest reading still pointed to only a modest improvement in the export markets climate for Turkish manufacturers, the survey said.

Overall export markets demand conditions have now strengthened on a monthly basis throughout the past two and-a-half years, it added.

While the export markets climate improved overall, there were signs of demand weakness in some of the key export destinations for Turkish manufactured goods, it noted.

“Global demand conditions remained muted in June amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, thereby limiting opportunities for Turkish manufacturing exporters to secure new business at the mid-point of 2026,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Manufacturers will be hoping that a more stable international environment over the second half of the year can help to create more export opportunities, he said.

The Export Markets Climate Index is calculated by weighting together national PMI data on output trends from PMI surveys. Weights are derived from statistics on the relative importance of individual trading partners’ contributions to the exports of Turkish manufacturers.

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