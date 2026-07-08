Greek PM avoids comment on Türkiye’s F-35 talks

Greek PM avoids comment on Türkiye’s F-35 talks

ANKARA
Greek PM avoids comment on Türkiye’s F-35 talks

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has declined to comment on discussions between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump over Türkiye’s possible return to the F-35 program.

Speaking to reporters as leaders arrived at the Presidential Complex for the second day of the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara, Mitsotakis said he would not comment on remarks made by Erdoğan and Trump.

“I will not make a comment on this issue,” Mitsotakis said when asked about the F-35s. “I will not comment on what was said by President Trump and President Erdoğan.”

He said NATO was based on certain principles, including good neighborly relations, and added that the sensitivities of all allies should be taken into account.

“I believe that a large part of the problems can be solved only through an understanding of good neighborliness,” he said.

Mitsotakis also said he was pleased to visit Ankara.

“It is always a great pleasure to visit Ankara. I am always ready to improve relations between our countries,” he said.

Leaders attending the NATO summit began arriving at the Presidential Complex on July 8 for the main session of the alliance’s gathering.

The summit, hosted by Türkiye, brings together leaders from NATO’s 32 member states and focuses on defense spending, alliance capabilities, Ukraine and regional security.

Greece, f35,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

    Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

  2. Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

    Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

  3. Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

    Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

  4. Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

    Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

  5. Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

    Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision
Recommended
Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara
Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal
Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision
Erdoğan holds NATO talks with European leaders

Erdoğan holds NATO talks with European leaders
Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria to protect critical infrastructure in Black Sea

Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria to protect critical infrastructure in Black Sea
Türkiye poised to contribute more to NATO, increase defense spendings: Erdoğan

Türkiye poised to contribute more to NATO, increase defense spendings: Erdoğan
Defense chief hosts NATO counterparts at military HQs

Defense chief hosts NATO counterparts at military HQs
WORLD Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is likely to remove Syria from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, praising Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.
ECONOMY ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

Turkish defense company ASELSAN can deliver many of its advanced radar and air defense systems to NATO allies in less than two years, its chief executive has said.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿