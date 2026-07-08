Greek PM avoids comment on Türkiye’s F-35 talks

ANKARA

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has declined to comment on discussions between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump over Türkiye’s possible return to the F-35 program.

Speaking to reporters as leaders arrived at the Presidential Complex for the second day of the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara, Mitsotakis said he would not comment on remarks made by Erdoğan and Trump.

“I will not make a comment on this issue,” Mitsotakis said when asked about the F-35s. “I will not comment on what was said by President Trump and President Erdoğan.”

He said NATO was based on certain principles, including good neighborly relations, and added that the sensitivities of all allies should be taken into account.

“I believe that a large part of the problems can be solved only through an understanding of good neighborliness,” he said.

Mitsotakis also said he was pleased to visit Ankara.

“It is always a great pleasure to visit Ankara. I am always ready to improve relations between our countries,” he said.

Leaders attending the NATO summit began arriving at the Presidential Complex on July 8 for the main session of the alliance’s gathering.

The summit, hosted by Türkiye, brings together leaders from NATO’s 32 member states and focuses on defense spending, alliance capabilities, Ukraine and regional security.