Türkiye targets $3 billion in aquaculture exports by 2028: Minister

Türkiye targets $3 billion in aquaculture exports by 2028: Minister

MUĞLA  
Türkiye targets $3 billion in aquaculture exports by 2028: Minister

 

Türkiye aims to reach 750,000 tons of aquaculture production and $3 billion in seafood exports by 2028, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

Yumakli said Türkiye’s fisheries and aquaculture sector has made significant progress over the past 24 years and achieved an all-time production record in 2025.

“In 2025, we broke an all-time record with 1.04 million tons of production. Sixty percent of this came from aquaculture. Over the past 24 years, aquaculture production increased tenfold, reaching 627,000 tons,” he said.

Yumakli noted that the country currently ranks second in Europe in aquaculture production.
The minister highlighted Turkish salmon, sea bass, trout, sea bream and mussels as key products that have already established themselves in international markets.

According to Yumakli, Türkiye exported seafood products to 100 countries in 2025, generating $2.3 billion in export revenue.

“Our target for 2028 is to reach 750,000 tons of aquaculture production and $3 billion in exports… We have this potential,” he said.

Yumakli also pointed to growing domestic fish consumption, saying per capita consumption increased from 5.5 kilograms to 8.8 kilograms over the last decade, representing a 60 percent rise. However, he said Türkiye still lags behind many countries in seafood consumption and called for greater public awareness of the nutritional benefits of fish.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

    Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

  2. Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

    Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

  3. Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

    Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

  4. Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

    Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

  5. Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

    Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision
Recommended
ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years
Export markets climate index ticks higher in June

Export markets climate index ticks higher in June
Used car price growth lags behind inflation

Used car price growth lags behind inflation
Pests and diseases add to climate pressures on Turkish agriculture

Pests and diseases add to climate pressures on Turkish agriculture
Netflix strikes deals in short-form video push

Netflix strikes deals in short-form video push
US airlines’ monthly fuel spending surge 84 percent

US airlines’ monthly fuel spending surge 84 percent
WORLD Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is likely to remove Syria from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, praising Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.
ECONOMY ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

Turkish defense company ASELSAN can deliver many of its advanced radar and air defense systems to NATO allies in less than two years, its chief executive has said.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿