Türkiye targets $3 billion in aquaculture exports by 2028: Minister

MUĞLA

Türkiye aims to reach 750,000 tons of aquaculture production and $3 billion in seafood exports by 2028, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

Yumakli said Türkiye’s fisheries and aquaculture sector has made significant progress over the past 24 years and achieved an all-time production record in 2025.

“In 2025, we broke an all-time record with 1.04 million tons of production. Sixty percent of this came from aquaculture. Over the past 24 years, aquaculture production increased tenfold, reaching 627,000 tons,” he said.

Yumakli noted that the country currently ranks second in Europe in aquaculture production.

The minister highlighted Turkish salmon, sea bass, trout, sea bream and mussels as key products that have already established themselves in international markets.

According to Yumakli, Türkiye exported seafood products to 100 countries in 2025, generating $2.3 billion in export revenue.

“Our target for 2028 is to reach 750,000 tons of aquaculture production and $3 billion in exports… We have this potential,” he said.

Yumakli also pointed to growing domestic fish consumption, saying per capita consumption increased from 5.5 kilograms to 8.8 kilograms over the last decade, representing a 60 percent rise. However, he said Türkiye still lags behind many countries in seafood consumption and called for greater public awareness of the nutritional benefits of fish.