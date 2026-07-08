Used car price growth lags behind inflation

ISTANBUL

Used car prices ticked up 0.74 percent month-over-month in June, trailing a 0.99 percent rise in consumer prices, according to data released by VavaCars.

In the first half of the year, prices recorded a gradual but limited increase. The price index rose by 5 percent in the first six months of 2026 with a 5 percent rise, while inflation stood at 17.7 percent during the same period.

In January-June, the U.S. dollar gained 8.7 percent against the Turkish Lira, while the euro appreciated by 5.6 percent. The fact that the increase in used vehicle prices remained below both inflation and exchange-rate gains indicated that the market was characterized by a more balanced and predictable outlook rather than sharp price movements, the report said.

Over the 12-month period from June 2025 to June 2026, the vehicle price index increased by 15.4 percent. During the same period, the U.S. dollar gained 17.2 percent against the lira and the euro rose by 14 percent, while inflation reached 32.1 percent.

According to the report, global markets have continued to maintain a high perception of risk due to ongoing geopolitical developments. At the same time, limited access to financing has led to a more selective demand environment in both the new and used vehicle markets.