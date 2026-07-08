Used car price growth lags behind inflation

Used car price growth lags behind inflation

ISTANBUL  
Used car price growth lags behind inflation

 

Used car prices ticked up 0.74 percent month-over-month in June, trailing a 0.99 percent rise in consumer prices, according to data released by VavaCars.

In the first half of the year, prices recorded a gradual but limited increase. The price index rose by 5 percent in the first six months of 2026 with a 5 percent rise, while inflation stood at 17.7 percent during the same period.

In January-June, the U.S. dollar gained 8.7 percent against the Turkish Lira, while the euro appreciated by 5.6 percent. The fact that the increase in used vehicle prices remained below both inflation and exchange-rate gains indicated that the market was characterized by a more balanced and predictable outlook rather than sharp price movements, the report said.

Over the 12-month period from June 2025 to June 2026, the vehicle price index increased by 15.4 percent. During the same period, the U.S. dollar gained 17.2 percent against the lira and the euro rose by 14 percent, while inflation reached 32.1 percent.

According to the report, global markets have continued to maintain a high perception of risk due to ongoing geopolitical developments. At the same time, limited access to financing has led to a more selective demand environment in both the new and used vehicle markets.

Türkiye, used cars, Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

    Turkish first lady hosts NATO leaders’ spouses in Ankara

  2. Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

    Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

  3. Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

    Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

  4. Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

    Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

  5. Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

    Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision
Recommended
ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years
Export markets climate index ticks higher in June

Export markets climate index ticks higher in June
Türkiye targets $3 billion in aquaculture exports by 2028: Minister

Türkiye targets $3 billion in aquaculture exports by 2028: Minister
Pests and diseases add to climate pressures on Turkish agriculture

Pests and diseases add to climate pressures on Turkish agriculture
Netflix strikes deals in short-form video push

Netflix strikes deals in short-form video push
US airlines’ monthly fuel spending surge 84 percent

US airlines’ monthly fuel spending surge 84 percent
WORLD Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is likely to remove Syria from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, praising Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.
ECONOMY ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

Turkish defense company ASELSAN can deliver many of its advanced radar and air defense systems to NATO allies in less than two years, its chief executive has said.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿