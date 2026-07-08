Erdoğan holds NATO summit talks with leaders

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a series of talks with leaders on the first day of the NATO summit in Ankara, with discussions focusing on bilateral ties, defense cooperation and regional issues, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said Erdoğan’s meetings at the Presidential Complex with U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finnish President Alexander Stubb covered steps to strengthen relations.

The talks also addressed cooperation in defense, trade, energy and security, as well as regional and global developments, Duran said.

He said Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s position on diplomacy for regional peace and stability, including efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, end the Russia-Ukraine war through dialogue and resolve the process between Iran and the United States through talks.

Messages on strengthening defense industry cooperation were also among the main issues in the meetings, Duran said.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan also hosted a reception and official dinner at the Presidential Complex for heads of state and government attending the summit and their spouses.

Duran said the program contributed to dialogue among leaders and the spirit of solidarity among allies.

First lady Emine Erdoğan said she was pleased to host the leaders and their spouses at the official dinner held for the 36th NATO Summit.

“At a time when efforts to find solutions to the world’s common problems are gaining momentum, I hope this important summit will further advance the culture of dialogue and reconciliation,” she said on NSosyal.

Duran said Türkiye would continue to strengthen cooperation with its allies and contribute to regional and global peace.