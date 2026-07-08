Tunceli Museum nominated for DASA

TUNCELİ

Marking a major milestone for the region’s cultural heritage, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that eastern Türkiye’s Tunceli Museum has been nominated for the 2026 DASA Award — one of Europe’s most esteemed museum honors.



“Tunceli Museum has been nominated for the 2026 DASA Award, one of Europe’s most prestigious museum awards. Tunceli Museum, which we transformed into one of Türkiye’s leading city and archaeology museums by restoring a military barracks, will represent our country on the international platform for the ‘Best Museum in Europe on Learning Opportunities’ award, presented by the European Museum Academy (EMA) based on the criteria of education, learning opportunities and visitor experience,” Ersoy said in a social media post.

Ersoy stated that the museum, which successfully passed the first stage of evaluation by the academy’s jury and earned the title of “Museum Candidate for the 2026 DASA Award,” was also a finalist for the European Museum of the Year Award in 2022 and the Luigi Micheletti Award presented by the European Museum Academy in 2023.

Ersoy said the winner of the 2026 DASA Award will be announced at the European Museum Academy’s annual meeting to be held in Alicante from Sept. 24 to 26.

“I congratulate all my colleagues who contributed to this valuable achievement and everyone who keeps our ministry’s vision for museology alive,” Ersoy said.

The DASA Award, presented by the European Museum Academy, is among Europe’s prestigious museum awards, with evaluation criteria based on museums’ educational activities, learning opportunities and the experience they offer visitors.