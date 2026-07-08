AI actress Tilly Norwood to star in feature film

AI actress Tilly Norwood to star in feature film

LOS ANGELES
AI actress Tilly Norwood to star in feature film

Virtual actress Tilly Norwood, who hasn’t been cast in a film since her career was launched in fall 2025, may finally be getting her breakthrough role despite Hollywood’s disdain.


Her creators, studio Particle 6, said on July 6 they will create a feature film for her to star in, a film that will be produced entirely using artificial intelligence (AI) with a hand from human writers, human technicians and human actors.

The movie title “Misaligned” refers to the notion of the struggle to make AI align with human values and goals.

“AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgement and time. That’s not a limitation of the technology. That’s the point,” said Particle 6 CEO and founder Eline van der Velden.

“The filmmakers who thrive in the next decade will be the ones who bring decades of storytelling instinct to these new tools, and ‘Misaligned’ is where we put that to work at feature scale.”

A Particle 6 spokesperson told AFP it is too early to discuss distribution — theaters or streaming — or a release date.

Hollywood’s unions and leading actors, including Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett and others, have called for limits on the use of AI and its generative tools on copyrighted artistic work without express permission.

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