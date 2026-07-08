US says Iran ceasefire ‘over’ after fighting flares

US says Iran ceasefire ‘over’ after fighting flares

TEHRAN
US says Iran ceasefire ‘over’ after fighting flares

 

U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was “over” on July 8, after fighting flared between the countries sparked by Iranian attacks on ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic shipping route remains a flashpoint in the conflict, which began in late February with massive U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Tehran insists on controlling the waterway, saying it will charge fees for passage and threatening to hit vessels that deviate from its authorized route.

Its military has struck at least three ships in recent days, which prompted extensive U.S. strikes against Iranian targets on July 7 followed by retaliatory attacks from Iran on Gulf countries.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” Trump said at a NATO summit in Türkiye on July 8 when asked if the truce was intact, saying “It’s just a waste of time dealing with them.”

“I’ll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don’t see it. I don’t like these people.”

Oil prices jumped five percent after Trump’s remarks.

Both sides reported hitting dozens of targets, placing fresh strain on an interim deal to end their war and pushing oil prices to their highest level in two weeks.

Iranian state media on July 8 reported a wave of explosions around the strait, including six on the island of Qeshm, seven in the city of Sirik and more in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.

Tehran’s reply came quickly, as Iran hit dozens of U.S. military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Washington revoked sanction waivers on Iranian oil sales, raising pressure on Tehran as it negotiates over a final settlement to the conflict.

Meanwhile, crowds thronged the streets of Najaf on July 8 as the coffin of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei moved through the holy city in a procession devoted to Iraq.

Iran began six days of public funeral ceremonies for Khamenei on July 4, including a dedicated day to neighbouring Iraq, a Shia powerhouse with close ties to Tehran.

US,

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