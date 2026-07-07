Indonesia, India agree to deepen ties

JAKARTA

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shares a light moment with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, center, looks on, during their visit at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

India will supply Indonesia with long-range missiles, an Indian official said on July 7 as their leaders agreed to deepen ties in defense, critical minerals and other areas.

President Prabowo Subianto is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jakarta during a three-day state visit, with a deal on the BrahMos missile system topping the agenda.

An agreement for "cooperation on BrahMos System" was struck during the visit, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The two countries also reached an agreement on air-to-air missile cooperation that "enhances technology collaboration and defence capabilities", he said.

Details on the deal were not disclosed.

Modi touted the "growing trust" between Jakarta and New Delhi after his meeting with Prabowo, which he said underpinned cooperation in "defense, security and maritime affairs".

"Today, we reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation," Modi told reporters.

The coast guards of the two countries will also work together on maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean, Modi said.

Prabowo said Indonesia and India viewed economic cooperation as “one of the main pillars” of bilateral relations.

He said he and Modi agreed to increase bilateral trade and accelerate negotiations on a preferential trade agreement.

Asia's two biggest democracies also agreed to work together on critical minerals, which Indonesia produces in abundance , and steel.

Modi is set to visit Australia and New Zealand after concluding his Indonesia visit.