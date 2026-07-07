Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

ANKARA

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Esenboga Airport to attend the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara on July 7, 2026.(AFP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 7 that Ukraine's battle-hardened forces would bolster NATO's defenses, as he renewed his argument for Kiev to join, at the alliance's summit in Ankara.

At the same time he urged Ukraine's backers to step up help for the country's air defenses as it struggles with shortages of crucial interceptors to shoot down Russian missiles.

"Do you really believe it would be right to live outside NATO, a country and a people with this level of defensive capability?" Zelensky said in a speech on the sidelines of the summit.

"Ukraine in NATO is a source of extraordinary defensive capability."

Zelensky renewed calls for Ukraine to be granted membership despite US President Donald Trump firmly shutting the door on Kiev becoming part of the Western military alliance.

The US leader has poured cold water on Ukraine's long-standing push to join NATO as he has sought to bring an end to more than four years of war with Russia.

Ukraine has recently appeared to turn the tide on the Kremlin in the conflict as it has stabilised the front line and carried out damaging strikes deep inside Russia.

But despite being able to tackle the swarms of Russian drones targeting the country daily, Kiev has difficulty shooting down ballistic missiles as its air defenses run low.

"We are capable of doing everything else ourselves, but when it comes to air defense, we need our partners' determination," he said.

"Please let more determination and more decisions for air defense be one of the key outcomes of this NATO summit."

The Ukrainian leader said current production levels of the US-made Patriot missiles were not sufficient as he called on allies to press Washington to let Kiev produce them under licence.

He also urged European nations to work with Ukraine to produce their own cheaper version of the technologies.

"Europe needs affordable mass produced anti-ballistic systems as soon as possible. In fact, today," he said.