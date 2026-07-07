Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

Ukraine would bring 'extraordinary defensive capability' to NATO: Zelensky

ANKARA
Ukraine would bring extraordinary defensive capability to NATO: Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Esenboga Airport to attend the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara on July 7, 2026.(AFP)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 7 that Ukraine's battle-hardened forces would bolster NATO's defenses, as he renewed his argument for Kiev to join, at the alliance's summit in Ankara.

At the same time he urged Ukraine's backers to step up help for the country's air defenses as it struggles with shortages of crucial interceptors to shoot down Russian missiles.

"Do you really believe it would be right to live outside NATO, a country and a people with this level of defensive capability?" Zelensky said in a speech on the sidelines of the summit.

"Ukraine in NATO is a source of extraordinary defensive capability."

Zelensky renewed calls for Ukraine to be granted membership despite US President Donald Trump firmly shutting the door on Kiev becoming part of the Western military alliance.

The US leader has poured cold water on Ukraine's long-standing push to join NATO as he has sought to bring an end to more than four years of war with Russia.

Ukraine has recently appeared to turn the tide on the Kremlin in the conflict as it has stabilised the front line and carried out damaging strikes deep inside Russia.

But despite being able to tackle the swarms of Russian drones targeting the country daily, Kiev has difficulty shooting down ballistic missiles as its air defenses run low.

"We are capable of doing everything else ourselves, but when it comes to air defense, we need our partners' determination," he said.

"Please let more determination and more decisions for air defense be one of the key outcomes of this NATO summit."

The Ukrainian leader said current production levels of the US-made Patriot missiles were not sufficient as he called on allies to press Washington to let Kiev produce them under licence.

He also urged European nations to work with Ukraine to produce their own cheaper version of the technologies.

"Europe needs affordable mass produced anti-ballistic systems as soon as possible. In fact, today," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump on Iran: Were gonna hit em hard tonight

Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

    Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

  2. Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

    Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

  3. ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

    ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

  4. Erdoğan meets Macron on NATO summit sidelines

    Erdoğan meets Macron on NATO summit sidelines

  5. Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 7 ahead of NATO talks

    Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 7 ahead of NATO talks
Recommended
Trump on Iran: Were gonna hit em hard tonight

Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'
Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 7 ahead of NATO talks

Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 7 ahead of NATO talks
Sri Lanka to convert hospital into prison after deadly riot

Sri Lanka to convert hospital into prison after deadly riot
Rescuers search for survivors of China storms as super typhoon nears

Rescuers search for survivors of China storms as super typhoon nears
Kosovo certifies snap vote results, setting stage for government talks

Kosovo certifies snap vote results, setting stage for government talks
Le Pen hits campaign trail morning after announcing run

Le Pen hits campaign trail morning after announcing run
Potential US F-35 sale to Türkiye irks Israel, Greece

Potential US F-35 sale to Türkiye irks Israel, Greece
WORLD Trump on Iran: Were gonna hit em hard tonight

Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

The U.S. will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump warned, after U.S. strikes against Tehran following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

Turkish defense company ASELSAN can deliver many of its advanced radar and air defense systems to NATO allies in less than two years, its chief executive has said.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿