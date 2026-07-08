Cappadocia opens heritage sites after dark

Cappadocia opens heritage sites after dark

NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia opens heritage sites after dark

As part of a visionary effort to transform Türkiye’s nocturnal museum landscape, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that advanced projection mapping and lighting systems have been deployed across Cappadocia’s major sites of Göreme, Paşabağları, Zelve and Erdemli Valley to create an unprecedented evening visitor experience.


“We are bringing Cappadocia’s unique natural and cultural heritage to our visitors at night as well. Through new lighting projects at the Göreme Open Air Museum, Paşabağları Archaeological Site, Zelve Open Air Museum and Erdemli Valley, we have made the region’s distinctive rock formations visible after dark with an aesthetic and carefully controlled lighting design. Using a total of 692 lighting fixtures, we have enriched the visitor experience while introducing Cappadocia’s historical and natural heritage through a new narrative with projection shows,” Ersoy said in a social media post.

“Based on the principles of energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, reducing light pollution, protecting wildlife and preserving the authentic identity of our cultural heritage, these projects further strengthen our vision for nighttime museum experiences and make Cappadocia safe and comfortable to explore after sunset. I thank all my colleagues and everyone who contributed to these efforts. May it be beneficial,” he added.

As part of the project carried out by the Cappadocia Area Directorate, a total of 692 lighting fixtures were installed, including 214 at the Göreme Open Air Museum, 238 at the Paşabağları Archaeological Site, 135 at the Zelve Open Air Museum and 105 at Erdemli Valley.

The project first began with the activation of the lighting system at the Göreme Open Air Museum before expanding to the other sites.


The ministry said the projects, which form an important part of its night museum initiative launched in recent years, were designed to preserve the natural character of Cappadocia’s rock formations while prioritizing energy efficiency and minimizing light pollution. The works also seek to protect wildlife and the authentic identity of the region’s cultural heritage while allowing visitors to experience Cappadocia safely and comfortably after sunset.

As part of the project, a lighting and projection mapping system presents Cappadocia’s historical and natural heritage through a new visual narrative.

The region’s immovable cultural assets and unique natural landscape are supported by digital applications, offering visitors a different experience during the evening hours.

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