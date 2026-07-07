Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns Damascus bomb attacks

Türkiye has condemned bomb attacks in the Syrian capital Damascus, saying violence and terrorism have no place in Syria.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said Ankara would continue to stand in solidarity with the Syrian people.

“Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s efforts to establish lasting stability and security,” the ministry said.

Two explosions occurred near the Tourism Ministry building in Damascus on July 7.

The blasts took place near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying during his visit to Syria.

Macron was reportedly at the presidential palace for talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the time of the explosions.

Syrian authorities said the blasts were caused by improvised explosive devices and wounded at least 18 people.

Attack,

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