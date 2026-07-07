NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

ANKARA

Leaders from NATO member states and invited partners continued to arrive in Ankara for the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The July 7-8 summit, hosted by Türkiye, brings together leaders from the alliance’s 32 members, as well as invited countries and international institutions.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki arrived at Esenboğa Airport with his wife, Marta Nawrocki, and was welcomed by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Ersoy said he also welcomed Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and European Council President António Costa at the airport.

“Türkiye will continue to resolutely maintain its constructive role in diplomatic initiatives that contribute to regional and global security,” Ersoy said on social media.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also arrived in Ankara with his wife, Charlotte Merz. He was welcomed by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and other Turkish officials.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at Ankara Airport for the summit, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Starmer and Cooper were welcomed by Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu.

Memişoğlu said he hoped the summit contacts would help strengthen international cooperation and support peace and stability.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also arrived in Ankara and was welcomed by Göktaş.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić was among the leaders arriving in the capital and was welcomed by Memişoğlu.

The summit is expected to focus on defense spending, alliance capabilities, support for Ukraine and regional security.