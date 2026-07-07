NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

ANKARA
NATO leaders arrive in Ankara for summit

Leaders from NATO member states and invited partners continued to arrive in Ankara for the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The July 7-8 summit, hosted by Türkiye, brings together leaders from the alliance’s 32 members, as well as invited countries and international institutions.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki arrived at Esenboğa Airport with his wife, Marta Nawrocki, and was welcomed by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Ersoy said he also welcomed Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and European Council President António Costa at the airport.

“Türkiye will continue to resolutely maintain its constructive role in diplomatic initiatives that contribute to regional and global security,” Ersoy said on social media.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also arrived in Ankara with his wife, Charlotte Merz. He was welcomed by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and other Turkish officials.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at Ankara Airport for the summit, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Starmer and Cooper were welcomed by Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu.

Memişoğlu said he hoped the summit contacts would help strengthen international cooperation and support peace and stability.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also arrived in Ankara and was welcomed by Göktaş.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić was among the leaders arriving in the capital and was welcomed by Memişoğlu.

The summit is expected to focus on defense spending, alliance capabilities, support for Ukraine and regional security.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

    Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

  2. Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

    Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

  3. Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

    Trump on Iran: 'We're gonna hit 'em hard tonight'

  4. Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

    Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

  5. ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

    ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years
Recommended
Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal

Türkiye, UK sign new security, defense partnership deal
Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision

Ankara summit embraces ‘stronger Europe, stronger NATO’ vision
Erdoğan holds NATO talks with European leaders

Erdoğan holds NATO talks with European leaders
Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria to protect critical infrastructure in Black Sea

Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria to protect critical infrastructure in Black Sea
Türkiye poised to contribute more to NATO, increase defense spendings: Erdoğan

Türkiye poised to contribute more to NATO, increase defense spendings: Erdoğan
Defense chief hosts NATO counterparts at military HQs

Defense chief hosts NATO counterparts at military HQs
Turkish, US top diplomats meet after Trump-Erdoğan talks

Turkish, US top diplomats meet after Trump-Erdoğan talks
WORLD Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

Trump praises Syrian president, signals terror-list removal

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is likely to remove Syria from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, praising Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.
ECONOMY ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

ASELSAN says ready to supply NATO allies within two years

Turkish defense company ASELSAN can deliver many of its advanced radar and air defense systems to NATO allies in less than two years, its chief executive has said.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿