Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye

Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye

ANKARA
Ankara slams Israel’s ‘disinformation campaign’ on Türkiye

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has criticized a “disinformation campaign” launched by the Israeli government against Ankara as an attempt to divert attention.

“The baseless allegations recently circulated by Israeli officials in a coordinated manner and with calculated timing are part of a disinformation campaign. Netanyahu and his partners in crime deliberately distort any criticism directed at them and seek to divert attention through a systematic propaganda effort,” the ministry said in a written statement on July 7.

“However, these efforts no longer convince the international community, nor can they conceal the Netanyahu government’s genocide in Gaza, its policies of occupation and annexation, and its destabilizing actions in the region,” read the statement.

It underlined that Türkiye’s objective is for all countries and peoples in the region to live in peace, stability and prosperity.

“With this understanding, we once again call on Israel to pursue a constructive and peaceful policy. Türkiye will continue to speak the truth,” the statement noted.

Türkiye is hosting the 36th NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara with the participation of global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump. The gathering will discuss a new shape for the alliance, boosting defense industry production and deterrence and defensive capabilities of NATO.

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