NATO expected to announce defense contracts in Ankara

ANKARA

Billions of dollars in national and multinational defense agreements are expected to be announced at the NATO summit’s industry forum in Ankara on July 7, highlighting the alliance’s growing transatlantic manufacturing power.

Hosted by Türkiye on July 7 and 8 in the capital, the summit will, for the first time, include the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum (NSDIF26), the alliance’s premier high-level event on transatlantic defense production, investment and innovation.

An integral part of the summit, the forum will bring together senior NATO, allied and partner officials, industry leaders and communities responsible for driving forward industry and innovation to discuss its most pressing issues.

It will focus on Allied progress towards reaching NATO’s historic 5 percent defense investment plan, and on how this money is being put into action to generate increased defense production, cooperation and joint-procurement, all in the service of generating stronger industrial deterrence for the alliance.

As announced earlier by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, the forum will pave the way for the announcement of agreements worth more than $10 billion in various areas. According to NATO, these agreements will cover a wide range of NATO priority capability areas, including space and surveillance, integrated air and missile defense and strike capabilities.

They will address the need to boost transatlantic co-production, increase rapid adoption of innovation, improve NATO-industry practical cooperation and deliver tangible defense investment guarantees.

Along with Rutte, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz will attend the forum to address the audience on the importance of the defense industry investments prioritized by Türkiye over the past 10 years. Türkiye’s Defense Industry Presidency will also actively engage in the forum.

The forum will also host many prominent defense companies from the world in a bid to create new partnerships and networking.

It will also provide opportunities for Turkish companies to demonstrate the high-tech production capabilities and new technologies that have made Türkiye the world’s 11th-largest arms exporter.