Turkish frigate joins US anniversary events in New York

NEW YORK

The Turkish Navy frigate TCG Oruçreis has represented Türkiye at maritime events in New York held as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

The frigate, carrying 176 crew members, anchored on the Hudson River and is expected to remain in New York Harbor until July 8.

Captain Kemal Varlı, the commanding officer of TCG Oruçreis, told Anadolu Agency that the vessel reflected the Turkish Navy’s operational capability, professionalism and ability to conduct joint missions with allied forces.

Varlı said the frigate’s modernization was completed in 2025 with domestically developed defense technologies, including combat management, radar, electronic warfare, sensor, communications and command-control systems.

He said the visit also highlighted Türkiye’s active role in NATO and its contribution to international maritime security.

More than 20 countries joined the maritime events with military and historic vessels.

TCG Oruçreis, a Barbaros-class frigate, entered the Turkish Navy’s inventory in 1997.

The vessel is scheduled to sail from New York to Dublin on July 8.