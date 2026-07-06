Ankara promotes gastrodiplomacy ahead of NATO summit

Ankara promotes gastrodiplomacy ahead of NATO summit

ANKARA
Ankara promotes gastrodiplomacy ahead of NATO summit

Türkiye presented its culinary heritage as a tool of public diplomacy ahead of the July 7-8 NATO summit in Ankara, hosting international journalists at a dinner in the capital.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran told the guests that shared meals could help build understanding in ways formal diplomacy sometimes cannot.

“Sometimes, a shared meal on a table can say what pages of documents cannot,” Duran said.

He described the program, titled “Türkiye’s Gastrodiplomacy Model: The Heritage Table,” as part of efforts to present Turkish cuisine as an expression of cultural identity and soft power.

Duran said the Turkish dining table reflects equality and hospitality, pointing to the expression “the bond of shared bread and salt” as a symbol of lasting ties.

“A cup of coffee is remembered for 40 years,” he said, citing a traditional proverb.

He also noted that Gaziantep, Hatay and Afyonkarahisar are members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy.

Duran said Turkish cuisine was being promoted together with values such as sustainability, zero waste and the protection of local production.

He also credited first lady Emine Erdoğan’s initiatives, including Turkish Cuisine Week, for helping raise the international profile of Turkish food.

Several foreign journalists attending the event praised Turkish hospitality while also pointing to the importance of the NATO summit for alliance unity and regional security.

Camelia Dontu from Romanian media said the summit was important for her country because of the war in Ukraine and ongoing defense discussions.

Peter Ernstved Rasmussen from Danish media described Türkiye as “the bridge to the east” and said maintaining ties between East and West was important.

Daniel Tkiie from Ukrainian media said the idea of “sharing bread” could help improve relations between societies, adding that he hoped the summit would show strong unity in support of Kiev.

He also said Türkiye had a unique position as a possible mediator between Ukraine and Russia.

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