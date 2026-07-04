Ankara tightens security ahead of NATO summit

ANKARA

Mounted police units intensify patrols around Ankara Castle as security measures are stepped up ahead of the NATO Summit, in Ankara, Turkiye on July 03, 2026.(AA Photo)

Türkiye has stepped up security and transport measures in Ankara ahead of next week’s NATO leaders’ summit, with tens of thousands of personnel to be deployed across the capital.

The 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held on July 7-8, bringing together leaders from NATO member states and invited countries.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said preparations for an event of this scale required close coordination not only in diplomacy but also in security and transport.

“We aim to complete the NATO Leaders’ Summit safely and without incident as a result of the measures we have taken,” Çiftçi said, according to an Interior Ministry statement.

Security and traffic measures will be in place around the Presidential Complex, ATO Congresium, hotels hosting delegations, airports, key transport routes and entry and exit points to Ankara.

“The sole purpose of the security and traffic measures is to ensure the safety of our citizens, guest delegations and security personnel, and to ensure that the summit is held in an orderly and trouble-free manner,” Çiftçi said.

He said the measures were not arbitrary and were planned in line with international security standards, risk assessments and coordination among relevant institutions.

Coordination centers have been set up at the Ankara Governor’s Office and the Interior Ministry to monitor the summit, he added.

A total of 56,288 personnel will be deployed during the summit, including 48,841 police officers and 7,447 gendarmerie personnel, according to Çiftçi.

Personnel, vehicles, equipment and trained dogs will be on duty around the clock at airports, summit venues, routes and hotels against possible security risks.

Cybersecurity measures have also been increased, with 639 additional personnel assigned to carry out round-the-clock online monitoring, Çiftçi said.

The minister said the measures were not limited to Ankara and that plans had also been prepared for neighboring provinces and other provinces around the capital.

Separately, the State Airports Authority said temporary air traffic restrictions would be in place at Ankara Esenboğa Airport under a NOTAM issued for the summit.

The restrictions will apply on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on July 8 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., the authority said.

Civilian and military aircraft carrying foreign heads of state and official delegations will be exempt, while passengers were advised to follow flight updates.

Çiftçi also said several roads around the Presidential Complex, ATO Congresium and delegation hotels would be closed to traffic during the summit, but added that there would be no restrictions on pedestrian crossings.