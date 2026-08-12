Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

ISTANBUL  
Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

 

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

The Istanbul club will now meet France’s Lyon for a place in the Champions League group phase.

Lyon advanced earlier on Aug. 11 by defeating Sparta Prague 3-0 in France to overturn a first-leg deficit and claim a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

Fenerbahçe will host Lyon at Chobani Stadium in Istanbul for the first leg of the playoff tie on Aug. 18, with the return leg set for Aug. 26 at Groupama Stadium in France.

Sturm Graz drops into the UEFA Europa League following its elimination.

Fenerbahçe coach İsmail Kartal was happy with the result.

“We displayed a very disciplined game in both matches,” he said after the match.

“We created chances, but we could only score one goal. Step by step, day by day, there are things we are doing better. We identified our shortcomings today, and we are working to fix them. I am very happy that we advanced to the next round with a victory.”

Kartal, who took the helm in June after Aziz Yıldırım replaced Sadettin Saran as the club president, noted that there are two more matches left to qualify for the Champions League.

“We want to give our fans this joy after an 18-year wait. Playing and competing in the Champions League is tough, but I believe we can overcome it,” he added.

“Our preparation for the Lyon match will also continue. Our match schedule is very intense. We need to protect and rest the players, and we are focusing on that as well.”

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