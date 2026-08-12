Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

BERN
Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.


Despite severe storms in the United States and the deadly earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June, the losses were well below the $152 billion recorded in the first half of 2025, the group said in its latest report.


The losses were also 10 percent below the 10-year average for the period.


But Swiss Re noted that losses from natural disasters often increase in the second half of the year, mainly due to hurricanes in the North Atlantic ocean.


“A less costly first half of the year does not mean the risk has gone away,” said Balz Grollimund, the group’s director of catastrophe perils.


“One major hurricane, earthquake or wildfire can quickly change the picture.”


The Venezuelan earthquakes caused the most economic damage, estimated at around $20 billion,, the Zurich-based reinsurance giant said.


Severe heat across Europe since June has sparked an early wildfire season in France and Spain that has already destroyed thousands of homes and businesses as well as infrastructure.


“Wildfire risk has so far accounted for only a relatively small share of insured losses in Europe. Yet it is the fastest-growing weather peril globally,” the company said.


Looking forward, Swiss Re warned that the El Nino climate pattern, which began in June and is expected to peak later this year, could accentuate the cost from weather-related disasters.

crises, Economy,

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