Gaza water access far below emergency standard: UN

Gaza water access far below emergency standard: UN

NEW YORK
Gaza water access far below emergency standard: UN

More than 1.3 million people in Gaza, or over half the population, have access to less than six liters of water per person a day, the United Nations said on Aug. 11.

The figure is well below the emergency standard of 15 liters, U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters at the organization’s headquarters in New York.

Haq said most of Gaza’s population lacked adequate water, sanitation and hygiene services. Much of the limited water available for household use must be delivered by tanker, while more than 900,000 people are exposed to accumulated garbage in residential areas, he added.

He also reported continued Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank. On Aug. 9, settlers set up a checkpoint in the Nablus governorate that cut several Palestinian families, including children, off from essential services such as emergency health care, Haq said.

The World Health Organization recorded 37 attacks on health care in the West Bank in July, well above the monthly average of 10 recorded at the beginning of the year, according to figures cited by Haq.

Reiterating the U.N.’s support for a two-state solution, Haq said Israelis and Palestinians had no alternative but to find a way to live in peace.

UN, warning,

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