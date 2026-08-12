Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals

ANKARA

Türkiye plans to establish two interagency bodies to coordinate policy on critical minerals and raw materials, with the aim of increasing domestic production and reducing supply risks for defense, energy and high-technology industries.

Officials told daily Milliyet that the council will operate under the leadership of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and bring together institutions, including ETİ Maden, the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), the Industry and Technology Ministry, the Trade Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

It would assess the strategic importance of minerals for key industries, potential supply-chain disruptions and the environmental and social effects of extraction and processing.

The board would also coordinate steps to increase domestic output for sectors including defense, electronics and energy production.

A separate Critical Raw Materials Board is also planned.

It would develop strategies to secure inputs needed by industry and technological transformation, including processed materials, agricultural inputs and recycled materials.

Minerals are considered critical when supply difficulties or sharp price increases could disrupt industrial production.

Lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite are used in electric vehicle batteries and energy-storage systems, while rare earth elements are needed for electronics and magnets. Copper, boron, tungsten and antimony are used in advanced manufacturing, aerospace and chemicals.

Türkiye’s Critical and Strategic Minerals Report assessed 37 minerals. Lithium, silver, titanium, iron, manganese, zinc, copper and aluminum, each with a criticality score of 16 or above, were placed in the highest-priority category.

Beryllium, fluorite, chromium, boron, platinum, magnesite, feldspar, kaolin, trona and bentonite, which scored below 10, were classified as potentially critical. The report separately identified 26 strategic minerals based on defense industry requirements.