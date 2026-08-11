Osman Gazi platform set for Black Sea deployment in September

ANKARA

Türkiye has installed a 96-meter flare tower on the Osman Gazi floating production platform, completing a key stage in preparations for its deployment to the Black Sea.

The 260-ton tower, one of the platform’s main safety systems, was integrated at Filyos Port using two cranes with lifting capacities of 3,500 tons and 800 tons, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.

The system safely releases and burns hydrocarbon gases during emergencies, keeping pressure aboard the platform within safe limits.

The tower has a base area of about 65 square meters.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the platform was scheduled to leave Filyos Port for the Sakarya Gas Field at the end of September and enter service in the fourth quarter.

“We will double our daily production at the Sakarya Gas Field with Osman Gazi,” Bayraktar said, adding that Black Sea gas would then be sufficient to meet the needs of 8 million households.

The Sakarya field currently produces about 9.5 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. Production is expected to reach around 20 million cubic meters once Osman Gazi becomes operational.

Bayraktar said Türkiye aims to commission a second floating production platform in 2028, raising daily output from the field to 45 million cubic meters and supplying 17 million households.