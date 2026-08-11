Household AC use and power consumption set to double in next decade

ANKARA

The number of air conditioners in households and the electricity they consume are expected to double over the next decade, according to experts at the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The ministry said rising temperatures during summer months and more frequent heat waves driven by climate change are increasing the use of air conditioners every year.

Research conducted by ministry experts projects a significant rise in household air conditioner ownership. According to the study, there were approximately 11 million air conditioning units in households in 2025. Projections indicate that this figure is expected to increase by 100 percent over the next 10 years.

In line with the growth in air conditioner numbers, total electricity consumption for heating and cooling purposes in households is also expected to rise. The study forecasts that electricity use from household air conditioners could increase from 6,000 gigawatt-hours in 2025 to more than 12,000 gigawatt-hours by 2035.

Türkiye has seen a notable increase in air conditioner sales in recent years, while electricity consumption for cooling during the summer has become one of the major components of overall power demand.