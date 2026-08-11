Vietnam’s VinSpace signs deal with SpaceX to launch its first satellites in 2027

Vietnam’s VinSpace signs deal with SpaceX to launch its first satellites in 2027

HANOI
Vietnam’s VinSpace signs deal with SpaceX to launch its first satellites in 2027

Vietnamese aerospace company VinSpace said on Aug. 11 it has signed a contract with SpaceX to send its first satellites into orbit aboard a SpaceX rideshare mission in 2027, as the Southeast Asian nation moves to develop its nascent space industry.

VinSpace will launch its satellites on a SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission run by Elon Musk’s company, which carries satellites from multiple customers on a single rocket to share launch costs, it said in a statement.

The satellites, which VinSpace said it will develop and operate, will test the company’s technology in orbit and support future commercial applications.

VinSpace is part of Vietnam’s Vingroup conglomerate and was established in November 2025. The company said in April that it planned to develop and launch its first satellites in 2027.

Founded by tycoon Pham Nhat Vuong, Vingroup is Vietnam’s largest privately owned company. It has a sprawling business empire that touches many aspects of daily life, from real estate and retail to healthcare, education and tourism.

It is going global as it invests heavily in high-tech industries such as electric vehicles, space, artificial intelligence and robotics, sectors central to Vietnam’s ambition to become Asia’s next tiger economy.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

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