Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.4 percent in June

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s industrial production dropped 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, after declining 0.1 percent annually in May, according to official data released on Aug. 10.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported that among industrial subsectors, the mining and quarrying index fell 1.6 percent compared with the same month of last year. The manufacturing index posted a 1.5 percent annual decrease during the same period.

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose 1.1 percent in June on an annual basis.

On a monthly basis, the country’s overall industrial output edged up 0.1 percent in June. On a monthly basis, industrial production contracted 3 percent in May.

Among monthly subsectors, the mining and quarrying index slipped 0.5 percent, while manufacturing remained unchanged.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index expanded 1.5 percent compared with May.