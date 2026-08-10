Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.4 percent in June

Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.4 percent in June

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.4 percent in June

 

Türkiye’s industrial production dropped 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, after declining 0.1 percent annually in May, according to official data released on Aug. 10.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported that among industrial subsectors, the mining and quarrying index fell 1.6 percent compared with the same month of last year. The manufacturing index posted a 1.5 percent annual decrease during the same period.

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose 1.1 percent in June on an annual basis.

On a monthly basis, the country’s overall industrial output edged up 0.1 percent in June. On a monthly basis, industrial production contracted 3 percent in May.

Among monthly subsectors, the mining and quarrying index slipped 0.5 percent, while manufacturing remained unchanged.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index expanded 1.5 percent compared with May.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
LATEST NEWS

  1. Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

    Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

  2. Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

    Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

  3. World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

    World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

  4. Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

    Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

  5. Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

    Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Recommended
Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious
World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN

World youth unemployment rate rose last year: UN
Googles Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users

Google's Gemini AI assistant reaches one billion users
Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production

Chinese automakers shift gears from exports to African production
Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants

Istanbul e-export summit to gather e-commerce giants
Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals

Türkiye plans interagency push on critical minerals
Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data

Oil prices rise, stocks mixed ahead of crucial US inflation data
WORLD Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural disasters fall to $100 bln in first half of 2026

Economic losses from natural catastrophes worldwide are estimated to have reached $100 billion in the first half of this year, reinsurance group Swiss Re has said, a sharp decline from the period last year.

ECONOMY Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

Companies embrace IPOs but investors turn more cautious

The enthusiasm of companies seeking alternative financing through initial public offerings (IPOs) continues to grow, with firms awaiting approval from Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) gradually making their way onto the stock exchange.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿