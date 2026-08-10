Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s chocolate exports top $500 million in first half of 2026

 

Türkiye generated more than $500 million in export revenue from chocolate and cocoa products in the first half of the year, according to data compiled from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

The sector ranked as the second-largest export category within Türkiye’s cereals, pulses, oilseeds and related products industry. The broader sector exported products to 212 countries and free zones during the January-June period, generating $5.85 billion in revenue.

Chocolate and cocoa products accounted for $501 million of that total.
Mehmet Yıldırım, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce’s (İTO) Baklava, Pastry and Confectionery Committee, attributed the performance to the industry’s focus on quality and coordinated international marketing efforts. He said Turkish producers have achieved high standards in chocolate and confectionery manufacturing and have expanded their presence in global markets through trade fair participation.

Yıldırım said Turkish manufacturers import cocoa, process it domestically and export finished chocolate and confectionery products.
According to Yıldırım, Türkiye has begun establishing a stronger position in the global chocolate market. He said product quality and adherence to standards are key factors in building international brands.

Yıldırım noted that around 95 percent of the companies involved in these exports are based in Istanbul, while production facilities also operate in cities including Gaziantep and Adana.

Referring to the growing popularity of Dubai-style chocolate products, he said Türkiye’s success in this segment is supported by its access to high-quality raw materials, particularly Antep pistachios and kadayıf, as well as its strengths in quality and marketing.

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