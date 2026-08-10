Türkiye’s airports served nearly 139 mln passengers in first seven months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s airports served 138.8 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said, noting that the figure exceeds the combined population of 18 EU member states.

The number of aircraft landing at and departing from Turkish airports in July stood at 98,158 on domestic routes and 101,160 on international routes, bringing total air traffic to 249,520, including overflights.

Domestic passenger traffic reached 10.48 million in July, while international passenger traffic stood at 16.31 million, with airports serving a total of 26.80 million passengers, including direct transit passengers, Uraloğlu said.

He noted that between January and July, aircraft traffic at Türkiye’s airports totaled 570,028 on domestic routes and 505,357 on international routes, reaching 1.36 million including overflights.

The minister said Istanbul Airport handled 8.15 million passengers in July, including 1.8 million domestic and 6.33 million international passengers.

Between January and July, passenger traffic totaled 48.07 million, including 10.05 million domestic and 38.02 million international passengers,” he said.

Regarding Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Uraloğlu said passenger traffic totaled 4.49 million, including 2.08 million domestic and 2.41 million international passengers.

In the first seven months of the year, Sabiha Gokcen Airport served 28.01 million passengers, including 12.93 million domestic and 15.08 million international passengers.

Airports serving Türkiye’s major tourism destinations handled a total of 32.10 million passengers in the first seven months of 2026, including 11.65 million domestic and 20.54 million international passengers, Uraloğlu said.