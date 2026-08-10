Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy

Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy

ISTANBUL
Third Turkish-built corvette joins Malaysian navy

Turkish defense company STM has launched Tunku Osman Jewa, the third and final corvette it is building for the Royal Malaysian Navy under the Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 program.

The vessel was put into the water at Istanbul Shipyard during a ceremony attended by Sultan Sallehuddin of Kedah, senior Malaysian military officers and Turkish defense industry officials.

STM is the main contractor for the program, covering design, construction, systems integration, testing and logistical support.

The first two vessels, Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil and Raja Laut, were launched in May and June, respectively.

The three ships are scheduled for phased handover in 2027, with Tunku Osman Jewa due to be delivered in November.

The 99.56-meter corvettes displace about 2,500 tons, can exceed 26 knots and accommodate 111 personnel. Each has a flight deck and hangar for a medium-sized helicopter.

Their Turkish-made systems include Roketsan’s Atmaca anti-ship missiles, Aselsan radars and a 30 mm remotely operated gun, as well as Havelsan’s combat management and gun fire-control systems.

Agreed under a government-to-government arrangement in 2024, the program is Türkiye’s first corvette export to the Asia-Pacific region.

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