Liturgical vessel unearthed at ancient Pisidian Antioch

ISPARTA

A roughly 1,500-year-old liturgical vessel featuring scenes from the biblical Prophet Daniel’s dream has been unearthed at the ancient city of Pisidian Antioch in the western province of Isparta’s Yalvaç district.

Dating to the sixth century A.D., the two-handled vessel depicts Daniel’s dream, including the four beasts he saw emerging from the sea and a lion, in a single composition.



Mehmet Özhanlı, an archaeology professor at Süleyman Demirel University and head of the excavation, said the artifact was discovered among the ruins of a church destroyed during Arab raids in 713 during excavations at a monastery in the ancient city.

He said the depictions on the vessel were highly significant for Christian iconography.

The scenes are based on accounts in the Old Testament’s Book of Daniel. Özhanlı said Daniel was among the Jews exiled during the reign of Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II.

Daniel’s survival after being thrown into a lions’ den is regarded as a symbol of divine protection. In a later dream, Daniel saw four beasts emerging from the sea.

According to Jewish tradition, the four beasts symbolize the Babylonian, Median, Persian and Hellenistic kingdoms. In Christian interpretation, the fourth beast is associated particularly with the Roman Empire, while the “Son of Man” figure coming from heaven represents the coming of the Messiah.

Özhanlı said Daniel’s dream was therefore interpreted in Christianity as one of the texts foreshadowing the coming of Jesus.

Özhanlı said depictions of Daniel and the four beasts appear on both sides of the vessel, which also features motifs of a lion, deer and dog.

“The vessel was produced in the form of a two-handled liturgical vessel. No other known example brings together all the creatures in Daniel’s dream in a single composition using Christian iconography. In this respect, the artifact is unique in the world,” he said.

Excavations have also uncovered numerous pottery molds, indicating that ceramic production was well developed in the ancient city.

Özhanlı said researchers believe the liturgical vessel was also produced in Pisidian Antioch.

“These finds document that Antioch had a developed ceramic production center capable of meeting its own needs,” he said.