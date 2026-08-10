Olivia Wilde says ‘The Invite’ melted her cynicism about romance

Olivia Wilde says ‘The Invite’ melted her cynicism about romance

LOCARNO
Olivia Wilde says ‘The Invite’ melted her cynicism about romance

Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ is being presented as part of the Locarno Film Festival’s program.

Olivia Wilde says directing and starring in “The Invite” changed her views on romance, turning her from a self-described cynic into someone more hopeful about love.


Wilde discussed the film at the Locarno Film Festival, where “The Invite” is being presented as part of the festival’s program. The film, which also stars Seth Rogen, centers on two couples whose dinner gathering takes an unexpected turn, exploring relationships, attraction and the complications of modern romance.


Wilde said the experience of making the film had a personal impact on her. She described herself as having been cynical about romantic relationships before working on the project but said the story gradually changed her perspective.


“It melted the cynic out of me,” Wilde said, describing the effect the film had on her.


The actress and filmmaker also spoke about her determination to have “The Invite” released in cinemas rather than being treated primarily as a streaming title. For Wilde, the theatrical experience remains important, particularly for films that are designed to bring audiences together and encourage them to react collectively.


Wilde, who has directed films including “Booksmart” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” said she was interested in exploring the dynamics between couples and the ways people understand love and commitment.


“The Invite” combines comedy with relationship drama, using an increasingly complicated social gathering to examine attraction, intimacy and the expectations people bring to romantic relationships.

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