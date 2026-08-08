Turkish musicians join Recording Academy’s Grammy voting body

ISTANBUL

This photo shows gold-plated Grammy trophies shaped like gramophones.

Turkish composer Toygar Işıklı and pianist-composer Büşra Kayıkçı have been admitted as Voting Members of the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, marking a significant milestone for Türkiye’s representation in the global music industry.



As voting members, Işıklı and Kayıkçı will participate in the nomination and final voting processes that determine Grammy Award recipients. Membership also enables them to contribute to various committees and working groups shaping the future of the international music industry.



Founded in 1957, the Recording Academy is regarded as one of the world’s most influential music organizations, bringing together accomplished professionals whose membership is granted on the basis of artistic achievement, technical expertise and industry experience. Its members play a central role in evaluating recordings across genres and selecting Grammy nominees and winners.



Işıklı is one of Türkiye’s best-known screen composers, recognized for creating the scores of acclaimed television dramas including Ezel, Karadayı, Magnificent Century (Muhteşem Yüzyıl), Çukur, Insider (İçerde) and Endless Love (Kara Sevda). His work has earned numerous domestic and international awards, while in recent years he has expanded his career through collaborations on projects abroad.



Kayıkçı, whose minimalist compositions blend classical traditions with contemporary influences, initially studied architecture before pursuing music professionally. She has performed in concert halls across Europe and built an international audience through her original albums and compositions, gaining recognition for her distinctive piano-driven sound.



In addition, Turkish pop singer Edis Görgülü has also announced that he is among the Recording Academy’s voting members. Sharing the news on social media, the artist described the invitation as “an honor” and thanked the Academy for welcoming him.



The Recording Academy has over 13,000 voting members who participate in the Grammy Awards voting process.