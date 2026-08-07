Kangal dogs to compete in beauty contest in native Sivas

Kangal dogs to compete in beauty contest in native Sivas

SİVAS
Kangal dogs to compete in beauty contest in native Sivas

A judging panel consisting of academics from universities, along with local breed experts, will evaluate the dogs according to breed standards.

Kangal dogs, the iconic livestock guardian breed native to the central province of Sivas and widely known as the “Lion of the Steppe,” will compete in a breed standards and beauty contest aimed at promoting one of Türkiye’s best-known native dog breeds.


Organized by the Sivas Municipality, the event will take place on Aug. 8 at the Sıcak Çermik Thermal Springs as part of the city’s “Expatriate Gatherings” program. Applications remain open until Aug. 7, with more than 200 owners already registering their dogs.


Mayor Adem Uzun said the municipality wanted to highlight Sivas’ cultural values through music, gastronomy and heritage events, with the Kangal dog taking center stage.


“We want to bring the Kangal dog back into the spotlight in both Türkiye and around the world,” Uzun said.
He noted that the breed has long been recognized for its strength, loyalty and role in protecting livestock across the Anatolian steppe.


Quoting the 17th-century Ottoman traveler Evliya Çelebi, Uzun said, “In the ‘Seyahatname,’ Kangal dogs are described as being ‘as strong as lions.’ Considering the steppe landscape of Sivas, they have always been the greatest companions of people engaged in animal husbandry.”


A judging panel consisting of academics from Aksaray University, Erciyes University and Sivas Cumhuriyet University, along with local breed experts, will evaluate the dogs according to breed standards.


The competition will feature five categories: Adult male, adult female, puppy, veteran and a special jury award for dogs over five years old. Native Turkish shepherd dogs will also compete in five separate categories.


The last Kangal beauty contest was held in 2019, and Uzun said local residents have been eager to see the event return. He added that the municipality’s efforts to preserve and promote the internationally recognized breed have received strong public support.

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