Michelle Yeoh honored as Asian Filmmaker of the Year

SEOUL

Yeoh will receive the honor during the Busan Festival’s upcoming edition in South Korea on Oct 6.

Malaysian-born actress Michelle Yeoh will be honored on Oct. 6 as the Asian Filmmaker of the Year at the Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia’s leading film events, organizers have announced.



The award recognizes Yeoh’s remarkable career spanning more than four decades and her efforts to promote Asian stories and talent on the international stage. She will receive the honor during the festival’s upcoming edition in South Korea.



Yeoh began her career in Hong Kong action cinema in the 1980s before becoming one of Asia’s most internationally recognized performers. She gained worldwide attention with films including “Tomorrow Never Dies” and the Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” which helped introduce Asian cinema to broader global audiences.



In 2023, Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The film became a global success and was praised for its originality and representation of Asian experiences.



Throughout her career, Yeoh has worked across different film industries, from Hong Kong and Hollywood productions to independent projects, while supporting greater diversity in cinema.



The Busan International Film Festival said the honor reflects Yeoh’s significant influence on Asian filmmaking and her role in connecting Asian cinema with audiences worldwide.



The festival, founded in 1996, has become one of the most important platforms for Asian filmmakers and emerging talent, showcasing films from across the region and beyond.