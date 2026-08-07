Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign defense pact: Sources

JEDDAH

Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan are expected to sign a joint defense agreement in Jeddah on Aug. 7, two sources close to the Saudi military and government told AFP.

One source said the agreement had been under discussion for some time but recent developments in the region had accelerated the process.

A second source also said it would be signed Friday. Both spoke on condition of anonymity.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Red Sea city.

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Erdoğan would make a one-day working visit to Saudi Arabia and meet both leaders.

Official statements from Türkiye and Pakistan did not mention the reported agreement.

Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 6 with a delegation that included Pakistan’s military chief, Asim Munir. His visit will continue until Aug. 8, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Although taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit carries significance beyond the immediate crises and short-term considerations,” the ministry said.

The reported accord comes as the war between the United States and Iran has heightened security concerns in the Gulf and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement in September 2025, under which an attack on either country would be treated as an attack on both. Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim-majority country.