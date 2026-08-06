Israeli attacks on Syria major risk for stability: Fidan

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has described the Israeli attacks in southern Syria as a major risk for the stability and sovereignty of the country, reiterating his calls on the international community to impose more pressure on the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government to stop its military operations.

His remarks came during a press conference along with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Ankara on Aug. 6.

“Israel’s attacks targeting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are among the greatest threats to the country’s stability,” Fidan told reporters. He also called on the international community to impose stronger pressure on the Netanyahu government for the full implementation of the 1974-dated de-confliction mechanism between Israel and Syria.

Israel, which has been occupying Syria’s Golan Heights for decades, is seeking to expand its occupation in the Suweyda province of the country.

For his part, the Syrian foreign minister also criticized Israel for violating Syria’s sovereignty.

“Israel’s contact attacks are disrupting the sovereignty and security of Syria. Israel should return to the lines determined by the 1974 agreement and international community should fulfill its responsibilities [stemming from the 1974 deal],” the minister stressed.

Fidan recalled that Syria has established internal stability since the fall of the former Baath regime and become an important factor in stabilizing the region.

“On this occasion, I want to underline this: [During the U.S.-Iran war] Syria has played the role of a country that contributes to the regional stability. Therefore, protecting Syria’s security and comfort should be seen as the common responsibility of the regional countries,” Fidan said.

On the bilateral front, the Turkish minister hailed the progress shown in developing Türkiye-Syria in all relevant fields thanks to the efforts from both sides.

“As we have many times underlined, we cannot evaluate the welfare and stability of Türkiye and Syria separately. We are not sharing only 900 kilometers of long border but history, culture, and shared future,” he stated.

On the ongoing integration of YPG with Syria’s national army, Fidan said it is imperative that the process is fully accomplished and all armed groups serve under one single governmental umbrella.

Regarding the same issue, Shibani stressed that the government is fully committed to running the integration of YPG, as this constitutes an important pillar of the sovereignty of Syria. “There cannot be separate armed groups. Overcoming this issue is also important for regional stability,” he added.