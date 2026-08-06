Istanbul to host regional brigade headquarters

ANKARA

The Southeast Europe Brigade’s headquarters has completed its relocation from North Macedonia to Istanbul, marking Türkiye’s second term hosting the multinational military formation, the Defense Ministry said on Aug. 6.

Relocation process from North Macedonia’s Kumanovo was completed between July 19 and 21, with all vehicles, equipment and materials in the SEEBRIG inventory transferred to Istanbul. Personnel were also gradually moved during the same period.

The brigade headquarters reached full operational capability in Istanbul on Aug. 3, the ministry said.

The headquarters will now operate from the Orgeneral Muharrem Mazlum İskora Barracks under Istanbul’s third Corps Command, according to the ministry.

Türkiye previously hosted the brigade headquarters between 2007 and 2011.

Established in 1999, SEEBRIG aims to contribute to stability in the Southeast Europe region and promote cooperation and good neighborly relations among participating countries.

It currently has 28 core personnel from six countries: Türkiye, Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and North Macedonia. Of the total staff, 12 are Turkish and 16 are foreign personnel.

An activation ceremony, command handover ceremony and events marking SEEBRIG’s 27th anniversary are scheduled to be held in Istanbul on Aug. 27. The headquarters is planned to become officially active on Aug. 31, according to the ministry.