An explosive device planted in a minibus killed at least two people and wounded 13 in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana on Aug. 6, Syrian authorities said.
Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the device detonated inside the vehicle.
The wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment, while medical facilities in the area raised their preparedness levels, the Health Ministry said.
Türkiye’s Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yılmaz condemned the bombing in a post on X, saying there was no place for violence or terrorism in Syria.
Yılmaz said Türkiye would continue to stand in solidarity with the Syrian people and support efforts to establish lasting security and stability in the country.
Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to raise its combined domestic and overseas hydrocarbon production from around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to nearly 600,000 by 2028, with a longer-term target of 1 million, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor officially unveiled superstar forward Mohamed Salah in front of a roaring crowd at Papara Park on Aug. 6 night, celebrating what club officials called one of the most historic transfer accomplishments in Turkish sports history.