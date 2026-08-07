Türkiye condemns deadly bombing near Damascus

DAMASCUS

An explosive device planted in a minibus killed at least two people and wounded 13 in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana on Aug. 6, Syrian authorities said.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the device detonated inside the vehicle.

The wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment, while medical facilities in the area raised their preparedness levels, the Health Ministry said.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yılmaz condemned the bombing in a post on X, saying there was no place for violence or terrorism in Syria.

Yılmaz said Türkiye would continue to stand in solidarity with the Syrian people and support efforts to establish lasting security and stability in the country.