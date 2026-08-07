AI models going rouge cause growing concerns

AI models going rouge cause growing concerns

NEW YORK
AI models going rouge cause growing concerns

Meta said on Aug. 6 that one of its artificial intelligence models accessed the internet on its own and hacked another company, the latest in a series of disclosures about AI models going rogue.

In recent weeks OpenAI and Anthropic also have described instances of AI models going beyond humans’ instructions to access the web and find ways around other companies’ digital security.

Meta said in a statement that a “misconfiguration” during cybersecurity testing by Irregular, an independent company hired by Meta, inadvertently allowed one of its models to access the internet.

“The model subsequently exploited a security vulnerability in a third-party service, in a manner similar to previously-reported instances with other companies,” the company said. Meta said it is investigating the incident and will issue a report when that’s complete.

The disclosure has added to worries about AI models acting autonomously.

Separately this week, the United Kingdom’s AI Security Institute announced it had found “unsanctioned agent behavior” during cyber testing. In one case, an agent created fake online identities to pressure a person to approve use of malicious code.

“On investigation, we found that some of the agents being tested had engaged in sustained, potentially harmful activity directed at real people and organizations,” AISI said on Aug. 4. “We declared a security incident and, within roughly one hour of discovery, had contained it and begun a full investigation.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close
LATEST NEWS

  1. UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

    UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

  2. US Senate confirms Trump's ex-lawyer as attorney general

    US Senate confirms Trump's ex-lawyer as attorney general

  3. Hamas says still ready to go ahead with Gaza plan

    Hamas says still ready to go ahead with Gaza plan

  4. TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

    TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

  5. Aliyev, Pashinyan discuss peace process on summit anniversary

    Aliyev, Pashinyan discuss peace process on summit anniversary
Recommended
TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output
Türkiye restructures aviation engine programs to speed development

Türkiye restructures aviation engine programs to speed development
World Bank approves $100 million grant to modernize Syria’s financial sector

World Bank approves $100 million grant to modernize Syria’s financial sector
Togg expands nationwide service network to 58 locations

Togg expands nationwide service network to 58 locations
Türkiye marks ASEAN’s 59th anniversary as newest dialogue partner

Türkiye marks ASEAN’s 59th anniversary as newest dialogue partner
Türkiye retains customs advantage under new EU e-commerce rules

Türkiye retains customs advantage under new EU e-commerce rules
Türkiye’s exports to target markets hit $94 billion in first half

Türkiye’s exports to target markets hit $94 billion in first half
WORLD UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said Iran had targeted a tanker belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

ECONOMY TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to raise its combined domestic and overseas hydrocarbon production from around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to nearly 600,000 by 2028, with a longer-term target of 1 million, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Ecstatic Trabzonspor embraces Mohamed Salah

Ecstatic Trabzonspor embraces Mohamed Salah

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor officially unveiled superstar forward Mohamed Salah in front of a roaring crowd at Papara Park on Aug. 6 night, celebrating what club officials called one of the most historic transfer accomplishments in Turkish sports history.
﻿