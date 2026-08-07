US unveils 15 percent tariff on polysilicon products

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump holds a signed proclamation regarding polysilicon imports in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an order to set minimum import prices and new tariffs on products made using polysilicon, a key material for solar panels and semiconductors.

Such products face a 15 percent tariff starting Dec. 4, the order said. It also outlined minimum import prices for polysilicon and goods like wafers and solar cells to take effect on the same date.

The aim is "to create a level playing field for American producers of these strategic goods," and to "encourage onshoring of these industries," the White House said in a fact sheet.

It added that polysilicon is an important component in the semiconductor industry with defense-related uses.

The move comes after a year-long Commerce Department probe on imports of the material.

The U.S. share of global polysilicon production capacity has dropped from 50 percent in 2005 to less than two percent in 2024, the White House said.

The Commerce Department launched an investigation in July 2025 on polysilicon imports.

While the investigation did not initially name countries, China is a major player in the world's solar supply chain.

The announcement on Aug. 6 marks the latest salvo by Trump, who has slapped sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners since returning to the White House last year.

While a wide range of these duties were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, his sector-specific tariffs justified by Section 232 investigations remain intact.

Last month, the president also turned to different legal justifications to impose new duties on 60 trading partners, rebuilding his tariff wall after his high court setback.