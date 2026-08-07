Ecstatic Trabzonspor embraces Mohamed Salah

TRABZON

Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah waves to supporters during his signing cerenomy at Papara Park Stadium in Trabzon on Aug. 6, 2026. (AFP)

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor officially unveiled superstar forward Mohamed Salah in front of a roaring crowd at Papara Park on Aug. 6 night, celebrating what club officials called one of the most historic transfer accomplishments in Turkish sports history.

Thousands of passionate supporters packed the stadium to welcome the Egyptian international, creating an electric atmosphere during a lavish stadium signing ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan praised Salah’s decision to join the Black Sea club, emphasizing that the marquee transfer was driven by passion rather than financial incentives.

“You cannot bring a player like Mohamed Salah to Trabzon simply by offering money,” Doğan said. “He was presented with offers nearly four times greater than ours, but he chose the excitement and love he would experience here.”

The 34-year-old Egyptian international reached “a two-year agreement” with the club on the Black Sea coast, which will compete in the Europa League playoff round at the end of August.

The second-highest-paid player in the Premier League last season, Salah will earn 17 million euros ($19.6 million) per season in addition to bonuses, a record for the Turkish league, his new club said.

Salah will also receive a 20 percent share of revenue from sales of jerseys and merchandise bearing his name.

“I am really happy, and looking forward to training with the team,” Salah, who will wear the number 10 shirt, said.

“Everywhere I go I always win or try to win something. Hopefully we can do something in the league and in Europe as well,” he added.

Doğan highlighted the scale of the unveiling, stating that a ceremony of this magnitude had not been seen in Türkiye or anywhere else in the world for many years. He pointed to Salah as an exemplary figure both for his footballing ability and his character off the pitch.

“During the transfer negotiations, we saw how humble he was,” Doğan added. “Seeing his attitude within the team today, I realized once again that this was no coincidence. This character is one of the key traits that has kept him at the top of the world for years. I believe he will be very successful at Trabzonspor.”

The ceremony featured light shows, fan choreography, and chants echoing through the stadium as Salah donned the burgundy and blue shirt for the first time. The arrival of the former Liverpool star marks a major statement of intent for Trabzonspor as it aims to dominate domestic competition and make a deep run in European play.

Salah netted 257 goals for Liverpool in 442 appearances in all competitions during his nine-year spell, making him the third top goalscorer in the club’s history, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

He also scored 193 Premier League goals, 191 of them for the Reds, putting him fourth in the all-time list behind English trio Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.