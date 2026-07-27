Türkiye beat Brazil to win second VNL title

MACAO

Türkiye’s national women’s volleyball team defeated Brazil 3-1 on July 26 to win the FIVB Volleyball Nations League for the second time.

Brazil took the opening set 25-23 at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, but Türkiye responded by winning the next three 25-23, 26-24 and 25-21. The victory added the 2026 trophy to Türkiye’s first VNL title, secured in 2023.

Melissa Vargas led all scorers with 33 points, including 27 attacks, three blocks and three aces. She was also named the competition’s most valuable player. Hande Baladın contributed 19 points.

The victory gave Türkiye its fourth VNL medal. The team won silver in the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2018, bronze in 2021 and gold in 2023.

The result also reversed the outcome of the Paris 2024 bronze-medal match, which Brazil won 3-1. Brazil, competing in its fifth VNL final, remains without a title.

Head coach Daniele Santarelli, who took charge in 2023, collected his third title with Türkiye. Under the Italian coach, the team also won the 2023 European Championship and finished runner-up at the 2025 World Championship.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the team in a post on social media, saying the players had made Türkiye proud.

He later spoke by phone with Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ and congratulated the players, coaching staff and others involved in the title run.